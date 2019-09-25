Cases registered against twenty five cattle farm owners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) The Muncipal Corporation teams raided against illegal cattle farms and got registered cases against twenty five people.

The teams raided at Bilal Chowk and shifted three cattle farms outside the city here on Wednesday and also imposed Rs 40,000 fine on cattle farm owners.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation took action against encroachments in Faizi Town, Railway Road and adjacent areas .