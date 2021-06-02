UrduPoint.com
Cattle Farmers Get Incentives Rs 1.4 M Under Save Buffalo Calf, Calf Fattening Programme

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Livestock Department distributed incentive worth Rs 1.4 million among 171 cattle farmers under save buffalo calf and calf fattening programme, with an objective to promote meat production in the country.

Punjab government is offering Rs 6500 under save buffalo calf program and Rs 4000 for calf fattening program.

According to Deputy Director Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, the animals were registered by Livestock Department for issuance of incentives. Similarly, Livestock Department provided every possible facility and consultancy to improve health of the calves.

He stated that 171 farmers were given incentive Rs 1,402,000. On this occasion, a ceremony was also organized. Assistant Commissioner Mudassar Mumtaz gave cheques to the beneficiaries. He urged farmers to avail the benefit of different government schemes for the promotion of cattle in the country. Dr Jamshaid also spoke and stated that Livestock Department was always alert to facilitate cattle farmers. The farmers should contact Livestock department.

