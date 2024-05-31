Cattle festival begins in Faisalabad

A two-day 'Cattle festival' was inaugurated at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Friday

Beautification, weigh and milk contests of sheep/goat, camel, and calf would be held during the festival.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal, Chairman Association Chaudhry Atta Muhammad Gujjar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Dr Saifur Rehman inaugurated the event.

The contest remained a centre of attraction for sacrificial animal lovers as a large number of people thronged the varsity to have a delight of festivity.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that with value addition in dairy and meat production, the country could fetch heavy forex after meeting its demands. He said that our local breeds have great potential.

He said the university was providing a platform to the farming community and agricultural scientists to sit together to discuss the issues and find agriculture problems’ solutions in a scientific way. He said that the fest was the annual ritual of the university. He said that the university was taking all possible measures to strengthen farmers and agricultural experts' ties and to reach out to the farming community.

Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that they were enjoying the good relations with industry and farming community that will help collectivity work on ensuring food security in the country. He said that we have to promote local breeds with good practice as they can bear the climatic condition.

Ch. Atta Muhammad Gujar said that with modern trends in the farming community, the dream of per animal production increment can be met effectively.