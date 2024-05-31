Open Menu

Cattle Festival Begins In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Cattle festival begins in Faisalabad

A two-day 'Cattle festival' was inaugurated at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A two-day 'Cattle festival' was inaugurated at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Friday.

Beautification, weigh and milk contests of sheep/goat, camel, and calf would be held during the festival.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal, Chairman Association Chaudhry Atta Muhammad Gujjar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Dr Saifur Rehman inaugurated the event.   

The contest remained a centre of attraction for sacrificial animal lovers as a large number of people thronged the varsity to have a delight of festivity.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that with value addition in dairy and meat production, the country could fetch heavy forex after meeting its demands. He said that our local breeds have great potential.

He said the university was providing a platform to the farming community and agricultural scientists to sit together to discuss the issues and find agriculture problems’ solutions in a scientific way. He said that the fest was the annual ritual of the university. He said that the university was taking all possible measures to strengthen farmers and agricultural  experts' ties and to reach out to the farming community. 

Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that they were enjoying the good relations with industry and farming community that will help collectivity work on ensuring food security in the country. He said that we have to promote local breeds with good practice as they can bear the climatic condition.  

Ch. Atta Muhammad Gujar said that with modern trends in the farming community, the dream of per animal production increment can be met effectively.

Related Topics

Agriculture Event All Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US vow to further strengthen bilateral r ..

Pakistan, US vow to further strengthen bilateral relations

23 minutes ago
 PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets with Norwegian ..

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets with Norwegian Ambassador

28 minutes ago
 International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative c ..

International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative calls on Shaza Fatima

20 minutes ago
 Hot weather to prevail in most areas with chances ..

Hot weather to prevail in most areas with chances of isolated rain:PMD

20 minutes ago
 IESCO announces temporary power suspension schedul ..

IESCO announces temporary power suspension schedule for AMI installation

20 minutes ago
 CM directs concerned quarters to evolve mechanism ..

CM directs concerned quarters to evolve mechanism for proper utilization of soci ..

20 minutes ago
119 copy cases reported in HSC Part-ll exam

119 copy cases reported in HSC Part-ll exam

33 minutes ago
 ATC orders to present PTI founder on June 28

ATC orders to present PTI founder on June 28

34 minutes ago
 Minister asks officials to promote modern farming ..

Minister asks officials to promote modern farming practices

34 minutes ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to build a 'tobacco-fre ..

PM calls for joint efforts to build a 'tobacco-free' Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Delegation of Buddhist monks called on Governor

Delegation of Buddhist monks called on Governor

42 minutes ago
 Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture