Cattle Vaccination Campaign Kicks Off In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022

Cattle vaccination campaign kicks off in Sukkur

A cattle vaccination campaign has been started in the Sukkur district on Wednesday to protect them from various diseases, on the directives of Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Adnan Rashid

A cattle vaccination campaign has been started in the Sukkur district on Wednesday to protect them from various diseases, on the directives of Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Adnan Rashid.

In this connection, livestock officials had set up camps at the weekly cattle markets and distributed medicines in villages among farmers to protect their animals from diseases.

Officials said that the livestock department had launched the campaign after receiving numerous complaints from different parts of the district concerning the spread of animal diseases.

They said that the livestock teams also held meetings with farmers in different areas to get first-hand information about diseases.

The department also started a special spray and vaccination campaign in villages and in weekly cattle markets.

They said that the department had carried out a spray of the viruses which were usually transferred from cattle to human beings.

The officials claimed that the weekly camps produced good results as a number of farmers approached the district livestock department for consultation concerning cattle diseases and also to get medicines.

The livestock department asked people if they had any problem concerning the treatment of their animals they should contact the office.

>