CCF Directs Expediting Of Plantations Under 10 BTAP In Hazara Division

Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:48 PM

Chief Conservator of Forest, Northern Forest Region-II, Azhar Ali Khan on Monday directed forest department staff to expedite plantation to achieve all the targets set under 10 billion trees afforstration project (BTAP) in Lower Hazara Division

The Conservator passed these directives during his visit to Kasala plantation site at Bagnotar Forest Sub Division in Abbottabad district where 'Plant for Pakistan' Day was celebrated.

Divisional Forest Officer, Sardar Muhammad Salim, Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO), Sardar Muhammad Iqbal and others senior officers of KP Forest Department besides farmers' representatives and general public attended the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Conservator of Forest said whopping plantation was underway in the nook and corner of Hazara Division where thousands of plants was being sown with the help of farmers, civil society and general public.

Usher plantation is also underway with assistance of farmers and general public in Haripur, Abbottabad and Manshera districts besides forest enclosures were setup in remote and hilly areas to bring maximum areas under forestry cover.

He said a large number of plants were raised in forest nurseries' that was being provided to farmers and general public besides national building departments to make the province's lush green.

Azhar Ali Khan directed the staff to take special care of the new plants and ensure their watering and protection from livestock. Later, he planted a sapling of chirpine.

