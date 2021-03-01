UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCRI To Hold Refresher Course To Promote Cotton Cultivation On March 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 04:42 PM

CCRI to hold refresher course to promote cotton cultivation on March 3

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) will organize one day refresher course to discuss ways and means to promote cotton cultivation and share results of different researches on cotton crop

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) will organize one day refresher course to discuss ways and means to promote cotton cultivation and share results of different researches on cotton crop.

The basic aim behind the course is to create awareness among farmers and some other stakeholders about cotton. The refresher course will be held on March 3, at seminar hall of CCRI, said official sources.

The participants including progressive farmers would be guided how to reduce cost on inputs and improve cotton production. Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah will highlight different steps taken by the government to revive cotton crop in the region. Similarly, the cotton scientists will also discuss off-season management of the cotton. The participants will also visit different sections of CCRI and observe research process. A practical demonstration of boll picking machine will also be arranged on this occasion.

Related Topics

Visit March Cotton Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

China remains world's top manufacturing hub for 11 ..

2 minutes ago

China welcomes PM Imran's positive remarks on pove ..

2 minutes ago

4 suspects held during search operation in sargodh ..

2 minutes ago

MPAs meetings with Governor Shah Farman barred til ..

3 minutes ago

Women lawyers nominate candidate for Peshawar Bar ..

17 minutes ago

US envoy in Kabul as questions over troop withdraw ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.