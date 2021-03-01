CCRI to hold refresher course to promote cotton cultivation on March 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) will organize one day refresher course to discuss ways and means to promote cotton cultivation and share results of different researches on cotton crop

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) will organize one day refresher course to discuss ways and means to promote cotton cultivation and share results of different researches on cotton crop.

The basic aim behind the course is to create awareness among farmers and some other stakeholders about cotton. The refresher course will be held on March 3, at seminar hall of CCRI, said official sources.

The participants including progressive farmers would be guided how to reduce cost on inputs and improve cotton production. Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah will highlight different steps taken by the government to revive cotton crop in the region. Similarly, the cotton scientists will also discuss off-season management of the cotton. The participants will also visit different sections of CCRI and observe research process. A practical demonstration of boll picking machine will also be arranged on this occasion.