UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCRI To Provide Quality Cotton Seed At Official Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

CCRI to provide quality cotton seed at official price

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan would provide quality cotton seed to farmers at official price

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan would provide quality cotton seed to farmers at official price.

CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood said in a statement that farmers should sow only registered and approved cotton varieties and added that CCRI would provide seed to farmers in accordance with the availability.

He said that farmers should sow varieties including BTCIM-602, BTCIM-632, BTCYTO-178, BTCYTO-179, and BTCYTO-177. He further advised that farmers should also cover 10-20 per cent area with non-Bt varieties including CIM-496, CIM-554, CIM-620, CIM-573, Cyto-124 and CIM-610.

Dr. Zahid said that best quality cotton seed was available with the CCRI and would be provided to farmers on first come first serve basis without any discrimination.

He said that farmers should select 3-4 varieties from those mentioned above and get the seed germination strength analyzed for proper assessment of per acre quantity of seed to be sown.

Related Topics

Multan Price Cotton From Best

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into marke ..

7 minutes ago

All Sudanese Security Agencies Took Part in Crackd ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

5 minutes ago

China develops robot for throat swab sampling

5 minutes ago

Oil Market to Remain Volatile for Some Time, Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.