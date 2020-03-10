CCRI to provide quality cotton seed at official price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan would provide quality cotton seed to farmers at official price

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan would provide quality cotton seed to farmers at official price.

CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood said in a statement that farmers should sow only registered and approved cotton varieties and added that CCRI would provide seed to farmers in accordance with the availability.

He said that farmers should sow varieties including BTCIM-602, BTCIM-632, BTCYTO-178, BTCYTO-179, and BTCYTO-177. He further advised that farmers should also cover 10-20 per cent area with non-Bt varieties including CIM-496, CIM-554, CIM-620, CIM-573, Cyto-124 and CIM-610.

Dr. Zahid said that best quality cotton seed was available with the CCRI and would be provided to farmers on first come first serve basis without any discrimination.

He said that farmers should select 3-4 varieties from those mentioned above and get the seed germination strength analyzed for proper assessment of per acre quantity of seed to be sown.