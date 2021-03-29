UrduPoint.com
CCRI Warns Farmers Of Black Sheep Selling Spurious Cotton Seed

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

CCRI warns farmers of black sheep selling spurious cotton seed

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) warned farmers of black sheep selling cotton seed in its name saying that legal proceedings would be initiated against them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) warned farmers of black sheep selling cotton seed in its name saying that legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Director CCRI, Dr Zahid Mahmood, in a statement issued here on Monday said that they have come to know that someone fraudulently was selling spurious cotton seeds in their institute's name.

He stated that they have information that some outcasts were selling seeds using CCRI name adding that anyone who wanted to buy the seed from the institute, he could visit it because could not sell seed in the market.

He asked farmers to inform CCRI about those dealers or individuals who were selling the seeds in its name in the market, the statement concluded.

