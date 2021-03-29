CDA to plant 100000 saplings along Sirinagar highway

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will plant 100,000 different species of trees along 12 kilometer Sirinagar highway from Golra interchange to Zero point

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will plant 100,000 different species of trees along 12 kilometer Sirinagar highway from Golra interchange to Zero point.

A CDA official told APP that civic body has planted 15000 saplings during last few days under spring tree plantation drive.

Special slopes have been made at the green belt on both sides of the road upon special directions of CDA Chairman, he said.

Trees of height upto 10 to 12 feet would be planted on these slopes, he said adding, trees have been planted on both the sides of road opposite to G-12, G-13, and G-10.

He said during the second phase, trees would be planted opposite to G-9, and G-11. Whereas, missing trees and grass have been replanted between Golra interchange and Zero point.

Landscape of all the loops of Peshawar Mor interchange has been completed, he informed adding, landscaping of Golra interchange would be started in the next phase.