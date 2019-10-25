UrduPoint.com
Central Cotton Research Institute Director Advises Farmers To Pick Cotton Sans Contamination

Fri 25th October 2019

Central Cotton Research Institute director advises farmers to pick cotton sans contamination

Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr Zahid Mahmood on Friday issued a set of guidelines to farmers advising them to pick cotton sans any contamination to get good price in the market

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr Zahid Mahmood on Friday issued a set of guidelines to farmers advising them to pick cotton sans any contamination to get good price in the market.

Quality of cotton depends a lot on its picking, he said in a statement issued here.

Farmers should adopt measures to keep cotton contamination-free at all stages from picking to storage and transportation.

He said that farmers should begin picking cotton only when 50 per cent of the bolls are open in a field and it should begin after 10 am so that there is no dew or moisture in the cotton flower.

Moist cotton must not be plucked from boll as it gets hot inside storage facility, changes colour, affects germination strength of the seed and leave it unable to deliver oil, Dr. Zahid added.

Bolls that are not fully opened or half opened should not be picked and picking should start from the bottom of the plant to minimise chances of mixing of contamination like leaf.

The cotton flower that fell on the ground must not be mixed in the clean picked cotton to avoid damage to its quality.

The cotton obtained from pest-affected bolls should be kept separately to avoid compromising quality of the overall cotton production of any farmer.

Moreover, cotton collected from the last picking should also be kept separately as its fibre strength is comparatively low and its seed can hardly be used for sowing.

Heads should remain covered during the picking and both hands should be used during the process.

After collection, cotton should be placed at a dry place on a cotton cloth outside the field and should be covered.

Moisture should not be above 8.5 per cent at the time of picking.

