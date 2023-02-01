Certificate distribution ceremony held in Agriculture Training Institute Sakrand

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashar said that for achieving better output results of agri products, the young generation shall be given the latest research awareness. He said that agriculture was playing a role in boosting the economy of the country and through the agriculture experts, the country could become self-sufficient in agricultural products' output

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashar said that for achieving better output results of agri products, the young generation shall be given the latest research awareness. He said that agriculture was playing a role in boosting the economy of the country and through the agriculture experts, the country could become self-sufficient in agricultural products' output.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony among passing out candidates of Batch 2018 of Agriculture Training Institute Sakrand here Wednesday.

The Commissioner said that Agriculture Training Institute Sakrand was playing a vital role in training youths in the field of agriculture.

He said that the Diploma Courses from this Institute was of utmost importance.

Congratulating the candidates of Batch 2018 who have completed their Diploma Course, the Commissioner expressed the hope that the passed out candidates would work in the field with the same spirit to achieve their target.

On the occasion, Principal Agriculture Training Institute Sakrand, Muhammad Bachal Soho welcomed the worthy guests and informed about the performance of the institute. The ceremony was also attended by Additional Director Agriculture SBA Muhammad Ramzan Channa and officials of other related departments.

Later the Commissioner visited different departments of the Institute and also planted a sapling there.