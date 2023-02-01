UrduPoint.com

Certificate Distribution Ceremony Held In Agriculture Training Institute Sakrand

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Certificate distribution ceremony held in Agriculture Training Institute Sakrand

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashar said that for achieving better output results of agri products, the young generation shall be given the latest research awareness. He said that agriculture was playing a role in boosting the economy of the country and through the agriculture experts, the country could become self-sufficient in agricultural products' output

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashar said that for achieving better output results of agri products, the young generation shall be given the latest research awareness. He said that agriculture was playing a role in boosting the economy of the country and through the agriculture experts, the country could become self-sufficient in agricultural products' output.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony among passing out candidates of Batch 2018 of Agriculture Training Institute Sakrand here Wednesday.

The Commissioner said that Agriculture Training Institute Sakrand was playing a vital role in training youths in the field of agriculture.

He said that the Diploma Courses from this Institute was of utmost importance.

Congratulating the candidates of Batch 2018 who have completed their Diploma Course, the Commissioner expressed the hope that the passed out candidates would work in the field with the same spirit to achieve their target.

On the occasion, Principal Agriculture Training Institute Sakrand, Muhammad Bachal Soho welcomed the worthy guests and informed about the performance of the institute. The ceremony was also attended by Additional Director Agriculture SBA Muhammad Ramzan Channa and officials of other related departments.

Later the Commissioner visited different departments of the Institute and also planted a sapling there.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Young Same Agri Sakrand 2018 From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

11 minutes ago
 Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on ..

Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR - ..

11 minutes ago
 Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum ..

Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum

11 minutes ago
 Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

11 minutes ago
 Monthly public service court held to resolve peopl ..

Monthly public service court held to resolve people's problems

11 minutes ago
 Verbit High-Tech Startup to Leave Israel in Protes ..

Verbit High-Tech Startup to Leave Israel in Protest Against Judicial Reform - Re ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.