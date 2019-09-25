Certified varieties of Garlic must be sown till Oct 15

Farmers have been advised to sow certified varieties of Garlic till October 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Farmers have been advised to sow certified varieties of Garlic till October 15.

A spokesman for the department said on Wednesday that certified varieties include 'Garlic Ghulabi', Garlic desi white and GS-1.

He said land prepared for the cultivation of Garlic should be divided into seed-beds of a five marala each.

He said that garlic pods must be cultivated on leveled land and a ratio of 200 to 300Kg garlic cloves must be used on per acre of land.