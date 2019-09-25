Certified Varieties Of Garlic Must Be Sown Till Oct 15
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:21 PM
Farmers have been advised to sow certified varieties of Garlic till October 15
A spokesman for the department said on Wednesday that certified varieties include 'Garlic Ghulabi', Garlic desi white and GS-1.
He said land prepared for the cultivation of Garlic should be divided into seed-beds of a five marala each.
He said that garlic pods must be cultivated on leveled land and a ratio of 200 to 300Kg garlic cloves must be used on per acre of land.