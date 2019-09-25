UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Certified Varieties Of Garlic Must Be Sown Till Oct 15

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:21 PM

Certified varieties of Garlic must be sown till Oct 15

Farmers have been advised to sow certified varieties of Garlic till October 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Farmers have been advised to sow certified varieties of Garlic till October 15.

A spokesman for the department said on Wednesday that certified varieties include 'Garlic Ghulabi', Garlic desi white and GS-1.

He said land prepared for the cultivation of Garlic should be divided into seed-beds of a five marala each.

He said that garlic pods must be cultivated on leveled land and a ratio of 200 to 300Kg garlic cloves must be used on per acre of land.

Related Topics

October

Recent Stories

Two grooms killed in aerial firing incident in Isl ..

3 seconds ago

Schemes worth Rs 470 million approved

5 seconds ago

Motorcyclist died in accident in Sialkot

6 seconds ago

China launches world's first stainless steel futur ..

8 seconds ago

Thousands of Students Protest Across Indonesia Ove ..

10 seconds ago

Afghan Electoral Commission Says All Presidential ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.