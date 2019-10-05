Certified Wheat Varieties Must Be Sown In Rain-fed Areas
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:58 PM
Farmers have been advised to sow approved varieties of wheat in rain-fed areas from October 15 to November 15
A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said on Saturday that certified varieties include NARC 2009, Pakistan 2013, Barani 2013, Chakwal 50, Dahrabi 2011 and others.
He said a ratio of certified seed on per acre of land should be 40 to 50 Kg.
He said: "All rain-fed areas in the province are suitable for the wheat sowing."