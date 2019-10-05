Certified wheat varieties must be sown in rain-fed areas

Farmers have been advised to sow approved varieties of wheat in rain-fed areas from October 15 to November 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Farmers have been advised to sow approved varieties of wheat in rain-fed areas from October 15 to November 15.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said on Saturday that certified varieties include NARC 2009, Pakistan 2013, Barani 2013, Chakwal 50, Dahrabi 2011 and others.

He said a ratio of certified seed on per acre of land should be 40 to 50 Kg.

He said: "All rain-fed areas in the province are suitable for the wheat sowing."