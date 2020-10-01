(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman and the newly elected cabinet members of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PMFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter took charge of their office here on Thursday.

Muhammad Naeem Butt took charge as Chairman of KP chapter of the PMFA and his cabinet members including Haji Momin Khan took charge as vice chairman Mardan Division, Muhammad Tariq vice chairman Peshawar Division, Shahzad Yousaf vice chairman Hazara Division, Zameer Ahmed Bangash vice chairman Kohat Division while Haji Nizamuddin assumed charge as vice chairman DIKhan division.

Chairman and PFMA Muhmmad Naeem Butt said that he would take tangible steps along with his cabinet members for the betterment and resolving problems of the flour mills industry.

He hoped that all members of the cabinet would render their best services for betterment of the flour mills industry in their respective divisions.