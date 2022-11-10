Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nominated Talat Sohail as the convener of Revival Of Cotton Committee.

Malik Talat Sohail, as the convener of the cotton and Textile committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI), has been trying practically for the revival of cotton in Pakistan for two years and highlights the importance of cotton and its positive effects in the Pakistan economy

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022) Malik Talat Sohail, as the convener of the cotton and Textile committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI), has been trying practically for the revival of cotton in Pakistan for two years and highlights the importance of cotton and its positive effects in the Pakistan economy.

After 14 years, his significant efforts were made in determining the support price of cotton by the Federal government in the previous year.

After being nominated as a member of the executive committee by the PCGA in FPCCI, the problems faced by the cotton Ginning industry and for the recovery of cotton in all relevant ministries and departments are engaged in continuous efforts to solve them.

Chairman PCGA Chaudhry Waheed Arshad said that he is constantly working to bring out the main issues of the association while aligning it with the modern requirements.

And Malik Talat Sohail has been entrusted with the important responsibility in consultation with all the senior leadership.

Because they are actually trying for the process of cotton recovery in Pakistan and PCGA can play its role in the Pakistani economy through collective efforts. Senior Vice Chairman Abdul Mohman Khan said that we are moving the association forward under the guidance of senior members so that our industry moves towards development.

Vice Chairman Rana Waseem Hanif said that by solving the problems of the Ginning industry, our aim is to take Pakistan on the path of development by increasing the production of agriculture and especially cotton in the Pakistani economy.