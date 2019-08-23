UrduPoint.com
Chairman PHA Meets Commissioner To Discuss Mega Tree Plantation Drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Park and Horticulture (PHA) Chairman, Asif Mehmood here on Friday met Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt. Saqib Zafar and discussed mega tree plantation drive and ongoing beautification projects under glorious Rawalpindi program.

According to a PHA spokesman, during the meeting, views were exchanged on mega tree plantation drive and ongoing renovation projects to further enhance beauty of the city.

The commissioner lauded efforts of the PHA while the PHA chairman expressed his views for making entry and exit areas of the the city beautiful.

The Chairman said that PHA was running a plantation campaign as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and it would continue till September end. He informed the commissioner that PHA was organizing different programs to sensitize the citizens.

He said to encourage plantation and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a proper plan which was being implemented.

He said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign.

He informed that a special plantation program would be organized on Aug 28 and over 5000 saplings would be planted by parliamentarians, students, representatives of the administration, volunteers and civil society members.

The PHA would provide plants free of charge to the citizens during the monsoon plantation campaign. Maximum saplings will be planted in different areas of the city, he added.

Efforts would also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.

