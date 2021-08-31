UrduPoint.com

Chemically Ripened Mangoes A Serious Health Risk: Experts

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:16 PM

Chemically ripened Mangoes a serious health risk: Experts

The mouthwatering fruit also known as "King of all fruits"--- Mango ripened through excessive use of chemicals posed a serious health risk to the masses consuming the summer delight without knowing the carcinogenic nature of the chemical

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The mouthwatering fruit also known as "King of all fruits"--- Mango ripened through excessive use of chemicals posed a serious health risk to the masses consuming the summer delight without knowing the carcinogenic nature of the chemical.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson and Senior Gastroenterologist Dr Waseem Khawaja on Tuesday told APP that there was need to shun excessive use of artificially ripened mangoes which causes various diseases.

He added that it was really a pride that Pakistan ranked 4th largest producer of mangoes in the world where countries like Iran, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea and Kuwait import mangoes from Pakistan.

"There is a difference of quality and taste in organically raised and artificially raised mangoes as the latter had drastic impacts on human health that are clearly visible at times," Dr Khawaja noted.

He underlined that mango was almost a favourite fruit of every Pakistani but with such a large number of population consuming mangoes the health hazards increase simultaneously.

Dr. Saba a physician and resident of Islamabad said, "I am extremely concerned by such an excessive use of mangoes ripened by chemicals like calcium carbide. Citizens of Pakistan are not well aware by the health hazards such mangoes have to offer.

" She regretted, "Mouth ulcers, skin rashes, renal problems and even cancer can be caused by consuming such artificially ripened mangoes." When asked a shopper at a vendor, Mr. Waqas, he told, "I do know about such hazards but alas! We don't have any alternate option to fulfill our cravings." There are various companies who sell mangoes without any artificial ripeners and one of them was an Islamabad based company named "Kuch Khas" (Something Special).

When asked from one of the owners of the company, Mr. Jawad told about his wishful desire behind the start of such a business.

He commented, "As a part of this country, I felt the need to lead my nation towards betterment, although as small as it may seem the purpose has way more long-lasting effects on the betterment of health." He added, "Our company sells out mangoes that are naturally ripened, free from any carbide, including the Chinese ripener's like ethylene, the mangoes are farm fresh and specially hand plucked according to the orders we receive." UN FAO launched a programme for Pakistani farmers to use safe packeted ripeness so the mangoes would not be contaminate,although some of the farmers were using this technique yet it has a long way to go before being a common practice.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations Import Business Iran China Canada UAE Kuwait Company Mango Lead Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia May Cancer All From

Recent Stories

China honors deceased poverty fighter, grassroots ..

China honors deceased poverty fighter, grassroots official

7 minutes ago
 Putin Not Planning Meetings With Foreign Participa ..

Putin Not Planning Meetings With Foreign Participants of Eastern Economic Forum ..

7 minutes ago
 Sajjad bag Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship title

Sajjad bag Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship title

8 minutes ago
 Morocco registers 2,676 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 2,676 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 Trapped baby elephant rescued in SW China

Trapped baby elephant rescued in SW China

13 minutes ago
 Former Afghan Soldier Dreamed of Life in America B ..

Former Afghan Soldier Dreamed of Life in America Before Being Killed in US Airst ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.