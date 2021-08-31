Chemically ripened Mangoes a serious health risk: Experts

The mouthwatering fruit also known as "King of all fruits"--- Mango ripened through excessive use of chemicals posed a serious health risk to the masses consuming the summer delight without knowing the carcinogenic nature of the chemical

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The mouthwatering fruit also known as "King of all fruits"--- Mango ripened through excessive use of chemicals posed a serious health risk to the masses consuming the summer delight without knowing the carcinogenic nature of the chemical.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson and Senior Gastroenterologist Dr Waseem Khawaja on Tuesday told APP that there was need to shun excessive use of artificially ripened mangoes which causes various diseases.

He added that it was really a pride that Pakistan ranked 4th largest producer of mangoes in the world where countries like Iran, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea and Kuwait import mangoes from Pakistan.

"There is a difference of quality and taste in organically raised and artificially raised mangoes as the latter had drastic impacts on human health that are clearly visible at times," Dr Khawaja noted.

He underlined that mango was almost a favourite fruit of every Pakistani but with such a large number of population consuming mangoes the health hazards increase simultaneously.

Dr. Saba a physician and resident of Islamabad said, "I am extremely concerned by such an excessive use of mangoes ripened by chemicals like calcium carbide. Citizens of Pakistan are not well aware by the health hazards such mangoes have to offer.

" She regretted, "Mouth ulcers, skin rashes, renal problems and even cancer can be caused by consuming such artificially ripened mangoes." When asked a shopper at a vendor, Mr. Waqas, he told, "I do know about such hazards but alas! We don't have any alternate option to fulfill our cravings." There are various companies who sell mangoes without any artificial ripeners and one of them was an Islamabad based company named "Kuch Khas" (Something Special).

When asked from one of the owners of the company, Mr. Jawad told about his wishful desire behind the start of such a business.

He commented, "As a part of this country, I felt the need to lead my nation towards betterment, although as small as it may seem the purpose has way more long-lasting effects on the betterment of health." He added, "Our company sells out mangoes that are naturally ripened, free from any carbide, including the Chinese ripener's like ethylene, the mangoes are farm fresh and specially hand plucked according to the orders we receive." UN FAO launched a programme for Pakistani farmers to use safe packeted ripeness so the mangoes would not be contaminate,although some of the farmers were using this technique yet it has a long way to go before being a common practice.

