Cheques Distributed Among Buffalo Calves Breeders

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Livestock department has distributed incentive cheques among 129 registered buffalo calves breeders under Feed lot Fattering programme on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Livestock department has distributed incentive cheques among 129 registered buffalo calves breeders under Feed lot Fattering programme on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at livestock department Jalalpur Pir Wala.

On this occasion Deputy Director Livestock, Jalalpur Pirwala, Dr Jamshaid Akhtar while addressing the breeders said that In Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil, the target of registration of buffalo calves was achieved. Free veterinary services were provided to the registered buffalo calves.

Registered buffalo calves were also weighed every 15 days to achieve the objective of the scheme. Today, at the end of the scheme, 129 successful buffalo calves breeders are being rewarded at the rate of Rs 4000 per calf under feed lot Fattening Program.

Dr Jamshed Akhtar said that the shortage of meat could also be met along with encouraging the farmers through the feed lot Fattening Program.

