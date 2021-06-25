Cheques given to winners of wheat production competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz on Friday distributed cheques among winners of wheat production competition for 2019-20 and 2020-21 in the district on behalf of the agriculture department.

The cheques worth Rs 300,000, Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 were distributed among the first, second and third winners.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Irshad and Agriculture Officer TechnicalZahid Iqbal were also present.