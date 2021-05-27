Chicken meat records Rs50 per kg slash

The price of chicken meat witnessed a considerable slash on Thursday as Rs 50 per kilogram cut was recorded in price of essential edible commodity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The price of chicken meat witnessed a considerable slash on Thursday as Rs 50 per kilogram cut was recorded in price of essential edible commodity.

According to the local market here,the people associated with the chicken business said the plunge in chicken price was recorded after the Peshawar High Court ordered a ban on its export to Afghanistan.

They hoped the price might witness further decline with the advent of summer season.

The consumers on the other hand have expressed some satisfaction as they used to buy the chicken meat up to 321 rupees per kilogram during the holy month of Ramazan. However, they said there was a need for more steps to bring the price of chicken to a further low level as considered an essential requirement of the kitchens.