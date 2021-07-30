UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expects Bumper Harvest In 2021 Despite Floods: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:32 PM

China expects bumper harvest in 2021 despite floods: ministry

China has laid a foundation to secure another bumper grain harvest this year despite major floods in the central province of Henan, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China has laid a foundation to secure another bumper grain harvest this year despite major floods in the central province of Henan, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday.

China as a whole has seen less severe disasters than last year and the country's autumn grain is growing well, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

More than 4.2 million hectares of crops were affected by disasters in China over the first seven months, much less than the average level in the same period of the past five years, data from the ministry showed.

Of the over 5 million hectares of autumn grain in Henan, more than 4 hectares have not been affected by the disasters and have grown better than usual years, the ministry noted.

China has basically finished the sowing of autumn grain so far. The total area of autumn grain is expected to top 86 million hectares in 2021, up from the previous year and with a big increase in corn.

The ministry will strengthen disaster relief and the prevention and control of crop diseases and pests to mitigate the impact of disasters and ensure an annual grain output of above 650 billion kg.

Home to China's main producing areas of winter wheat and summer corn, Henan is an important agricultural province. The latest round of downpours since mid-July in the province had affected 13.91 million people in 150 county-level regions as of Thursday noon.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Same From Wheat Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Britain's Shriever dethrones Pajon to win BMX raci ..

23 seconds ago

Germany to require tests for all unvaccinated trav ..

25 seconds ago

South Africa to tour Sri Lanka in September

27 seconds ago

Tribal clashes in Sudan's Kordofan kill 20: reside ..

32 seconds ago

Rs649.908 million released for 13 petroleum sector ..

5 minutes ago

UK Gov't Will Not Force People Have COVID-19 Vacci ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.