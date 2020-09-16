UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Fresh Vegetable Prices Set To Fall

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:04 PM

China fresh vegetable prices set to fall

China's fresh vegetable prices are set to fall as market supply rebounds, an official said Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :China's fresh vegetable prices are set to fall as market supply rebounds, an official said Wednesday. The short supply of vegetables, mainly caused by unfavorable weather conditions, pushed prices up 6.4 percent month on month in August, Meng Wei, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

Noting that the growth cycle of vegetables is relatively short, Meng said the supply will soon recover with autumn vegetables coming onto the market, and that the prices will fall accordingly.

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, has been running below 3 percent for four consecutive months, with August's increase being the smallest in nearly 17 months.

With the recovery of pig production and weakening carry-over effects, the CPI's year-on-year growth is expected to continue to stabilize, she said.

Since the start of the year, governments at all levels have granted a total of 24.63 billion Yuan (about 3.63 billion U.S. Dollars) of temporary price subsidies to 366 million people in need, Meng added.

Related Topics

Weather Price August Market All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Says US Plays ..

51 seconds ago

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Military to Discuss Reduction of ..

2 minutes ago

Two gangsters held, valuables and weapons recovere ..

9 minutes ago

Senate rejects Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bi ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.