UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Issues Alert On Hog Price Slump

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:35 PM

China issues alert on hog price slump

China's top economic planner on Wednesday issued a third-level warning for an excessive slump in hog prices, alerting pig farmers to adjust their plans to stabilize supplies

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :China's top economic planner on Wednesday issued a third-level warning for an excessive slump in hog prices, alerting pig farmers to adjust their plans to stabilize supplies.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said increasing hog supplies and pork imports, as well as retreating seasonal demand, have combined to drive down hog prices.

The commission pledged to closely monitor price fluctuations and adjust reserves to ensure stable operation in the hog market.

Since 2021, hog prices have trended down for several consecutive months. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that hog prices went down 11.2 percent in early June compared with late May.

The third-level alert is the lowest in the newly-introduced warning system to alarm excessive ups and downs in hog prices.

Chinese authorities last week released a work plan to improve the mechanism for adjusting pork reserves as part of efforts to stabilize the market as it has seen frequent fluctuations.

The plan, released by several government organs including the NDRC, detailed multiple measures to avoid drastic movements in the pork market, with more indicators added for timely warnings of market changes.

While cyclical fluctuations of pork supply and prices are a worldwide phenomenon, such volatilities are especially high in China, partly because the majority of the country's pigs are produced on family farms.

After the African swine fever dealt a heavy blow to hog production and pork prices since 2018, authorities have taken a slew of efforts, including handing out subsidies to encourage scale farming, to stabilize prices of the staple meat in China.

Related Topics

China Alert Price May June 2018 Market Family From Government Top

Recent Stories

Newly appointed IGP calls on CM

16 seconds ago

BiH's public debts up 3 pct last year

1 minute ago

Bear kills Slovak in country's first fatal attack

1 minute ago

Education Ministry permits students to sit in E-Ca ..

1 minute ago

E-portal "Ehsaas Digital" to empower, facilitate c ..

1 minute ago

NA speaker suspends seven MNAs' membership over fi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.