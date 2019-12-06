UrduPoint.com
China Reaps Record Bumper Harvest In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:10 PM

China reaps record bumper harvest in 2019

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday that China has achieved another year of bumper harvest in 2019 with its grain output hitting record high.

The grain output stood at 663.84 million tonnes, up by 5.94 million tonnes or 0.9 percent from last year, the NBS said in a statement on its website.

The country registered higher per unit yield despite slight decrease in planting area, said NBS statistician Huang Bingxin.

Grain output reached 5,715 kg per hectare, up 1.

8 percent from last year, NBS data showed. While ensuring the grain production capacity, the planting scale of quality and efficient crops such as soybeans and coarse cereals saw steady expansion, said Huang.

Huang attributed the harvest to optimization of the country's planting structure, favorable weather conditions and effective disaster control. The bumper harvest of grains is conducive to further stabilizing the market and the economy, said Huang.

