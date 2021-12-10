UrduPoint.com

China Releases Rare Fish Into Yangtze River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:27 PM

China releases rare fish into Yangtze River

Over 100,000 fish, including the rare Chinese sturgeon and mullet, were released into the mid-lower course of the Yangtze -- China's longest river -- to help restore the wild population of the endangered species

HEFEI, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 100,000 fish, including the rare Chinese sturgeon and mullet, were released into the mid-lower course of the Yangtze -- China's longest river -- to help restore the wild population of the endangered species.

The fish release which took place in the city of Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, aims to help restore the wild population of the endangered species. It was held under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and Anhui.

The Chinese sturgeon is a species under first-class state protection in China while the mullet is under second-class protection.

Among the over 200 captive-bred Chinese sturgeon released this time, the largest one has a length of some 1.75 meters and weighs over 65 kg.

In recent years, China has stepped up efforts to rescue endangered species in the river by targeting illegal fishing, closing polluting factories and releasing captive-bred fry into the wild.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Wuhu

Recent Stories

realme GT 2 Pro will come with new flagship Snapdr ..

Realme GT 2 Pro will come with new flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

2 minutes ago
 Kolhi’s decision cost him lose ODI captaincy: Ga ..

Kolhi’s decision cost him lose ODI captaincy: Ganguly

6 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancee Says London Court's Decision Wil ..

Assange's Fiancee Says London Court's Decision Will Be Challenged at Earliest - ..

17 seconds ago
 PAL holds reference in memory of late poets, write ..

PAL holds reference in memory of late poets, writers

19 seconds ago
 Hong Kong reports 5th case of Omicron COVID-19 var ..

Hong Kong reports 5th case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

20 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Calls for Combining EAEU Development Pl ..

Lukashenko Calls for Combining EAEU Development Plans With Chinese Belt, Road In ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.