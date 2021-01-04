UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Taking Measures To Ensure Grain Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:08 PM

China taking measures to ensure grain security

China will advance technological innovation in the seed industry and improve farmland conservation in 2021 to ensure grain security, the country's agriculture minister said

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :China will advance technological innovation in the seed industry and improve farmland conservation in 2021 to ensure grain security, the country's agriculture minister said.

Calling seeds the "chip" of agriculture, Tang Renjian, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, vowed to make the development of seed industry a major task of the country's agricultural and rural modernization.

Tang urged technological breakthroughs in seeds, calling for efforts to strengthen the establishment of seed banks, the foundation of innovation in the seed industry.

China's current crop germplasm pool stores 440,000 pieces of crop resources. A new crop germplasm pool capable of storing 1.5 million pieces of various crops will be put into operation in 2021, with the pool capacity highest in the world.

Apart from boosting the seed industry, Tang underscored efforts for farmland conservation to ensure grain production.

The total arable land shall not be less than 1.8 billion mu (120 million hectares), a red line set by the Chinese government, and efforts should be made to prevent the use of arable land for non-farming purposes, said Tang.

China has added 80 million mu of high-standard farmland that can ensure stable grain yields despite droughts or excessive rain in the last two years.

The country plans to add 100 million mu of such farmland in 2021, an increase of 25 percent compared with the previous year, according to Tang.

Related Topics

World China Agriculture From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

2 minutes ago

UAE committed to supporting joint Arab action to p ..

11 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi lauds achievements of Ajman Polic ..

11 minutes ago

Three plots sealed in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.