China to strengthen basic agricultural research in seed industry

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-- China will strengthen basic agricultural research in the seed industry to ensure food security and the supply of agricultural products, the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) said.

A series of significant achievements have been made during the country's 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) in genome analysis, the cloning of new genes and key breeding technologies for crops.

Researchers have explored the field of genome-wide selection and genetic improvement and identified a number of genes that regulate the tolerance of increased planting density, defense responses and nutrient absorption and utilization in rice.

Dozens of key genes related to tiller number, stature and root meristem activity in rice have been cloned.

Researchers studied the fixation of heterozygosity and haploid induction through the simultaneous editing of related genes in hybrid rice and obtained plants that could propagate clonally through seeds. Application of this method may enable self-propagation of a broad range of elite hybrid crops.