UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Strengthen Basic Agricultural Research In Seed Industry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:19 PM

China to strengthen basic agricultural research in seed industry

China will strengthen basic agricultural research in the seed industry to ensure food security and the supply of agricultural products, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) said

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-- China will strengthen basic agricultural research in the seed industry to ensure food security and the supply of agricultural products, the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) said.

A series of significant achievements have been made during the country's 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) in genome analysis, the cloning of new genes and key breeding technologies for crops.

Researchers have explored the field of genome-wide selection and genetic improvement and identified a number of genes that regulate the tolerance of increased planting density, defense responses and nutrient absorption and utilization in rice.

Dozens of key genes related to tiller number, stature and root meristem activity in rice have been cloned.

Researchers studied the fixation of heterozygosity and haploid induction through the simultaneous editing of related genes in hybrid rice and obtained plants that could propagate clonally through seeds. Application of this method may enable self-propagation of a broad range of elite hybrid crops.

Related Topics

China May Industry

Recent Stories

Russia records 9,145 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

China expected to see robust tourism in upcoming h ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. to bring environmental revolution: Fawad

2 minutes ago

Malaysia approves phase 3 clinical trials on new C ..

2 minutes ago

Germany hails G7 global corporate tax decision

5 minutes ago

Another 6 die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.