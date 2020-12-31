The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Thursday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Thursday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 130.33, up 0.63 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, rose 1.2 percent to 45.4 Yuan (about 6.96 U.S. Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs rose 0.6 percent to 8.

45 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government rose 1.0 percent and that of six different types of fruits fell 0.5 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.