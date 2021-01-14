UrduPoint.com
China's Agricultural Product Wholesale Prices Edge Up

Thu 14th January 2021

The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Thursday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Thursday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 136.68, up 0.43 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, gained 0.2 percent from Wednesday to 47.2 Yuan (about 7.29 U.S. Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs climbed 3.

1 percent to 9.44 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government rose 1.4 percent and the prices of six different types of fruits went up 1.5 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

