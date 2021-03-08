(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down last week, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

From Feb. 26 to March 5, the China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 135.43, down 4.22 points week on week.

On a weekly basis, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, dropped 5.4 percent to 38.86 Yuan (about 6 U.S.

Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs fell 2.7 percent to 8.33 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 19 key types of vegetables tracked by the government dropped 7.6 percent from the previous week.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from over 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products and livestock products.