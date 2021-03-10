UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Agricultural Product Wholesale Prices Edge Down

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:59 PM

China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge down

The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 129.58, down 0.39 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, increased 0.1 percent to 38.14 Yuan (about 5.86 U.S. Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs rose 0.2 percent to 8.

06 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government dropped 0.4 percent from the previous working day, while that of six key types of fruits went up 0.9 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Oil Price Market From Government P

Recent Stories

Oman reports 426 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs and JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperatio ..

9 minutes ago

Country nearing shortage of medical, diagnostic eq ..

14 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz moves PA resolution for children with ..

23 minutes ago

ECP rejects PTI's plea against notification of Sen ..

30 minutes ago

Estonia Halts Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Batch Unt ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.