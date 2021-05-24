UrduPoint.com
China's Agricultural Product Wholesale Prices Edge Down

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:18 PM

The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down last week, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down last week, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

From May 14 to May 21, the China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 116.18, down 2 points week on week.

On a weekly basis, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, dropped 5.3 percent to 27.43 Yuan (about 4.3 U.S.

Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs fell 0.4 percent to 9.17 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 19 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went down 3.8 percent from the previous week.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from over 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products and livestock products.

