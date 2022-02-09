The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products went down on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products went down on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 135.45, down 0.95 points from the previous day.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, declined 2.7 percent to 21.29 Yuan (about 3.34 U.S. Dollars) per kg. The price of eggs edged down 0.

3 percent to 9.25 yuan per kg.

The average price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the index went down 1.2 percent, and that of six key types of fruits dropped 1.4 percent, according to the ministry.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.