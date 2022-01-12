UrduPoint.com

China's Agriculture And Related Industries Take Up 16.47 Pct Of Economy In 2020

January 12, 2022

The added value of China's agriculture and related industries accounted for 16.47 percent of the gross domestic product in 2020, official data showed Wednesday

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The added value of China's agriculture and related industries accounted for 16.47 percent of the gross domestic product in 2020, official data showed Wednesday.

The total added value of these industries stood at 16.69 trillion Yuan (about 2.62 trillion U.S. Dollars) during the period, said the National Bureau of Statistics.

In breakdown, farming, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery together constituted 48.8 percent -- the largest share -- of the total added value of agriculture and related industries, followed by processing and manufacturing of these products for dining purposes with a 20.

9-percent share.

China has pledged to safeguard grain security and protect farmland, make down-to-earth structural adjustments, expand the planting of soybean and oil crops, as well as ensure the supplies of pork, vegetables and other agricultural and sideline products, according to the annual central rural work conference held in December last year.

