BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 121.68, up 0.05 points from Monday.

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, edged up 0.7 percent from Monday to 48.4 Yuan (about 7 U.S. Dollars) per kg, while that of eggs declined 0.9 percent to 7.96 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government edged down 0.

4 percent from Monday to 4.9 yuan per kg, while that of six different types of fruits rose 3.5 percent to 5.36 yuan per kg.

The wholesale price index is compiled from data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruit, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals, and edible vegetable oil.