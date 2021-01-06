The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 132.21, up 0.49 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, remained unchanged at about 46.06 Yuan (about 7.13 U.S. Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs rose 0.1 percent to 8.

48 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government dropped 0.4 percent and the prices of six different types of fruits fell 0.5 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.