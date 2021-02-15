UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Cotton Imports Expand In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:37 PM

China's cotton imports expand in 2020

China's cotton imports rose 16.8 percent year on year in 2020, decreasing in the first half but soaring in the second half as production resumed and consumption recovered, official data shows

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :China's cotton imports rose 16.8 percent year on year in 2020, decreasing in the first half but soaring in the second half as production resumed and consumption recovered, official data shows.

The country's total cotton imports stood at 2.

16 million tonnes in 2020, according to the General Administration of Customs.

China's cotton imports decreased by 23.7 percent year on year to 900,000 tonnes in the first half of last year due to the impact of COVID-19 on the textile industry.

The imports hit 1.26 million tonnes in the second half, surging 88.1 percent from the same period in 2019 amid the resumption of textile production and the recovery of consumption, customs data shows.

Related Topics

Same 2019 2020 Textile Cotton From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UVAS signs MoU with Livestock (Extension) Departme ..

26 minutes ago

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in New Ze ..

1 minute ago

Philippines postpones reopening of cinemas, COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

1 minute ago

Improving Nadal plays best set yet to down Fognini ..

1 minute ago

Japan's GDP contracts real 4.8 pct in 2020 amid pa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.