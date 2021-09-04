UrduPoint.com

China's Dairy Industry Posts Robust Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:15 PM

China's dairy industry posts robust growth

China's major dairy producers registered double-digit growth in profits and revenue in the first seven months of the year, official data showed

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :China's major dairy producers registered double-digit growth in profits and revenue in the first seven months of the year, official data showed.

In the January-July period, the major dairy producers raked in a total of 22.16 billion Yuan (about 3.43 billion U.S. Dollars) in profits, surging 39.

1 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Their operating revenue during the period totaled 269.6 billion yuan, up 13.2 percent from a year earlier.

In the first seven months, major dairy producers saw their output rise 14.2 percent year on year to nearly 17.46 million tonnes.

Major dairy producers are companies with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan.

Related Topics

Technology From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Money laundering case: Court extends bail of Shehb ..

Money laundering case: Court extends bail of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza till Sept 25

9 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,780 New Coronavirus Cases in Las ..

Russia Records 18,780 New Coronavirus Cases in Last 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Complete Yak-130 Planes Supply to Vietna ..

Russia to Complete Yak-130 Planes Supply to Vietnam Late 2021- Defense Cooperati ..

4 minutes ago
 China approves one new IPO application

China approves one new IPO application

5 minutes ago
 Schools, colleges in Bangladesh to reopen from Sep ..

Schools, colleges in Bangladesh to reopen from Sept. 12

10 minutes ago
 SACM congratulates Haider Ali on winning gold meda ..

SACM congratulates Haider Ali on winning gold medal

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.