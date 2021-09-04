(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :China's major dairy producers registered double-digit growth in profits and revenue in the first seven months of the year, official data showed.

In the January-July period, the major dairy producers raked in a total of 22.16 billion Yuan (about 3.43 billion U.S. Dollars) in profits, surging 39.

1 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Their operating revenue during the period totaled 269.6 billion yuan, up 13.2 percent from a year earlier.

In the first seven months, major dairy producers saw their output rise 14.2 percent year on year to nearly 17.46 million tonnes.

Major dairy producers are companies with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan.