China's Grain Reserves Sufficient, Supply Secure

Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:16 PM

China's total grain reserves are currently sufficient and stocks of wheat and rice, the two major grain stocks, continue to increase, a Chinese official said on Wednesday

BEIJING, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :China's total grain reserves are currently sufficient and stocks of wheat and rice, the two major grain stocks, continue to increase, a Chinese official said on Wednesday.

Supply in the domestic grain market is fully guaranteed, said National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration official Qin Yuyun, adding that China's annual grain output in 2021 is projected to exceed 650 billion kilograms for the seventh consecutive year.

Noting that China's current grain reserves are at a historically high level, Qin said that with several bumper harvests, the country's growing wheat stocks are sufficient to meet consumer demand for a year and a half.

Mounting grain reserves can ensure China is "basically self-sufficient in grain with the supply of staple food absolutely safe," the official said.

The country's ability to ensure its food supply has also been strengthened, Qin said, citing sufficient stocks of rice and flour products, as well as grain and oil processing capabilities.

