XI'AN, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The 28th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Fair is slated to be held from Oct. 22 to 26 in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to its organizer.

Themed "science and technology innovation drives rural vitalization," the fair will gather government officials, entrepreneurs and experts from related fields to the Yangling agricultural high-tech industrial demonstration zone.

The five-day event will feature 12 major activities, including a round-table conference on the development of modern agriculture among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

According to the organizing committee, the fair will have online and offline sessions this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the fair exhibited more than 9,000 new agricultural scientific and technological achievements and attracted 1.5 million online and offline participants from over 50 countries and regions.

Established in 1994, the fair is one of the largest and most influential exhibitions of agricultural scientific and technological achievements in China.