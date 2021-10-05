UrduPoint.com

China's Shaanxi To Hold Agricultural High-tech Fair

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:46 PM

China's Shaanxi to hold agricultural high-tech fair

The 28th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Fair is slated to be held from Oct. 22 to 26 in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to its organizer

XI'AN, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The 28th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Fair is slated to be held from Oct. 22 to 26 in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to its organizer.

Themed "science and technology innovation drives rural vitalization," the fair will gather government officials, entrepreneurs and experts from related fields to the Yangling agricultural high-tech industrial demonstration zone.

The five-day event will feature 12 major activities, including a round-table conference on the development of modern agriculture among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

According to the organizing committee, the fair will have online and offline sessions this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the fair exhibited more than 9,000 new agricultural scientific and technological achievements and attracted 1.5 million online and offline participants from over 50 countries and regions.

Established in 1994, the fair is one of the largest and most influential exhibitions of agricultural scientific and technological achievements in China.

Related Topics

Technology China Agriculture 2020 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

China issues 13 mln digital driver's licenses: min ..

China issues 13 mln digital driver's licenses: ministry

2 minutes ago
 Singapore's retail sales fall 2.8 pct on year in A ..

Singapore's retail sales fall 2.8 pct on year in August

2 minutes ago
 Cavani ready for World Cup qualifiers

Cavani ready for World Cup qualifiers

4 minutes ago
 India to Receive Russia's S-400 Air Defense System ..

India to Receive Russia's S-400 Air Defense Systems as Scheduled - Air Force Chi ..

4 minutes ago
 Get Ready to Capture the Moon with all New Infinix ..

Get Ready to Capture the Moon with all New Infinix Zero X Pro!

11 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 150821 cusecs water

IRSA releases 150821 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.