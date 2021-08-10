China's farm-produce prices went up slightly last week, according to the Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :China's farm-produce prices went up slightly last week, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

From Aug. 2 to 8, the overall price of farm produces increased 0.6 percent on a weekly basis.

The wholesale price of pork gained 0.1 percent week on week to 20.56 Yuan (about 3.17 U.S. Dollars) per kg. The wholesale prices of mutton edged down 0.4 percent, and those of beef remained flat.

The wholesale price of eggs increased 4.2 percent on a weekly basis, and that of chicken dropped 1 percent week on week.

The average wholesale prices of 30 types of vegetables went up 3.3 percent from a week earlier.

Food accounts for approximately one-third of China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

The CPI rose 1 percent year on year in July, lower than the 1.1 percent year-on-year growth recorded in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.