UrduPoint.com

China's Xinjiang Increases Agricultural Acreage

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 02:26 PM

China's Xinjiang increases agricultural acreage

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has seen the coverage of agricultural land significantly increase over the past decade to rank fifth among China's provincial-level regions

URUMQI, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has seen the coverage of agricultural land significantly increase over the past decade to rank fifth among China's provincial-level regions.

Liu Xingguang, deputy director of Xinjiang's natural resources department, said at a press conference held by the regional government on Tuesday that the total cultivated land in Xinjiang reached 106 million mu (about 7 million hectares) by the end of 2019, up 28.7 million mu from 2009.

He said during the third national land survey carried out between 2017 and 2019, 106 counties in Xinjiang measured their arable land, of which irrigated land accounts for 96 percent of the total, and dry land and paddy fields take up 3.

15 percent and 0.85 percent of the total, respectively.

Liu said despite the increase in acreage, the overall quality of cultivated land is not high. The regional government must "unswervingly adhere to the strictest cultivated land protection measures."He said the arable land in Xinjiang is mainly used for growing grain and other agricultural products such as cotton, sugar and vegetables. The regional government will strictly control attempts to convert arable land for non-agricultural purposes.

Related Topics

China 2017 2019 Cotton From Government Million

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Time to Agree on Ending Donbas Conf ..

Zelenskyy Says Time to Agree on Ending Donbas Conflict

2 minutes ago
 Turkish, Iranian FMs to visit China

Turkish, Iranian FMs to visit China

3 minutes ago
 Woman's body found from fields

Woman's body found from fields

3 minutes ago
 CSTO Mission in Kazakhstan to End After Situation ..

CSTO Mission in Kazakhstan to End After Situation Stabilizes - Shoigu

6 minutes ago
 Olympic champion Bencic says 'still a bit wobbly' ..

Olympic champion Bencic says 'still a bit wobbly' after Covid

6 minutes ago
 Xi's special envoy attends inauguration ceremony o ..

Xi's special envoy attends inauguration ceremony of Nicaraguan president for new ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.