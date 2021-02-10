UrduPoint.com
Chinese Agricultural Product Wholesale Prices Edge Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:29 PM

Chinese agricultural product wholesale prices edge up

The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 142.06, up 1.14 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, rose 0.5 percent to 45.39 Yuan (about 7.05 U.S.

Dollars) per kg, and that of eggs dipped 0.6 percent to 8.79 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government climbed 1.3 percent from the previous working day.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

