Chinese Envoy Reaffirms Commitment To Boost Agricultural Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 02:10 AM

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has reaffirmed China’s strong commitment to strengthening agricultural industrial cooperation with Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has reaffirmed China’s strong commitment to strengthening agricultural industrial cooperation with Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Speaking at a seminar on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the ambassador highlighted the wide-ranging benefits the flagship Belt and Road Initiative project has brought to Pakistan.

He said CPEC has contributed to upgrading infrastructure, and generating employment opportunities, while paving the way for industrial growth.

He noted that the two countries are committed to further expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

“CPEC is not only a symbol of our friendship but also a driving force for Pakistan’s socio-economic development,” the envoy remarked, adding that the second phase of the project will focus on industrial cooperation, agriculture, and sustainable development.

He said that relations between Pakistan and China are at their best, with mutual trust, respect, and cooperation at the core of their partnership.

He emphasized that both countries are enhancing bilateral collaboration in the agriculture sector to promote modernization and high-quality production using advanced technologies.

He noted that Pakistan's agriculture sector holds great potential and that ongoing cooperation has already yielded successful outcomes.

The seminar was attended by senior government officials, business leaders, scholars, and representatives of both countries, who discussed ways to accelerate the pace of CPEC projects and strengthen bilateral ties.

