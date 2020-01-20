Chinese issues plan for digital agricultural, rural development

China on Monday unveiled a plan to push forward the digitalization of its agricultural development and rural governance, amid the country's solid steps toward rural vitalization

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :China on Monday unveiled a plan to push forward the digitalization of its agricultural development and rural governance, amid the country's solid steps toward rural vitalization.

The 2019-2025 development plan was jointly released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission.

By 2025, significant progress will be made in digital agricultural and rural development, offering strong support for the digital rural development strategy, said the plan.

Digital technology will see faster integration with systems involving agricultural industry, production and operation, with the proportion of agricultural digital economy greatly increased, according to the plan.