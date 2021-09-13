Citizens demand action against unknown for uprooting saplings along Tufail Road

The residents of Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) on Monday demanded the authorities concerned to initiate a stern action against those who were involved in uprooting the saplings planted along Tufail Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The residents of Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) on Monday demanded the authorities concerned to initiate a stern action against those who were involved in uprooting the saplings planted along Tufail Road.

After a myriad of efforts, the Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) authorities, on the persistent demand of nature loving residents of the area, planted a dozen saplings on tufail road which were uprooted the very next day by few scrupulous elements, said Suleman Hedayat an area resident who avidly pursued the authorities to ensure plantation.

Hedayat said the CCB staff kept a watch on the first day and the guards along the road side flats had been asked to keep a lookout that the new plants were not damaged.

But, he added, "One is flabbergasted to learn that the new plantations were uprooted on the very next day. While the government is actively pursuing clean and green Pakistan, it is sad to learn that a noble endeavour has been wasted", he regretted.

Uzma Pasha, another area resident also expressed her disappointment on the matter and said the area was already lacking green cover due to increasing urbanisation sprawl in the country.

"These saplings would have been a source of some relief after growing into full trees. But, some fanatic or ill minded individuals have took out the saplings which is unforgivable," she added.

When contacted, the CCB official presented their brief version on the matter. He said the Board has the responsibility to plant and water the saplings in the region.

However, it did not have a huge force of guards to deploy single individual on each sapling to protect it, he said adding, it was the public responsibility to take ownership of the plantation which was carried out with tax payers money.

