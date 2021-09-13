UrduPoint.com

Citizens Demand Action Against Unknown For Uprooting Saplings Along Tufail Road

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

Citizens demand action against unknown for uprooting saplings along Tufail Road

The residents of Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) on Monday demanded the authorities concerned to initiate a stern action against those who were involved in uprooting the saplings planted along Tufail Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The residents of Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) on Monday demanded the authorities concerned to initiate a stern action against those who were involved in uprooting the saplings planted along Tufail Road.

After a myriad of efforts, the Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) authorities, on the persistent demand of nature loving residents of the area, planted a dozen saplings on tufail road which were uprooted the very next day by few scrupulous elements, said Suleman Hedayat an area resident who avidly pursued the authorities to ensure plantation.

Hedayat said the CCB staff kept a watch on the first day and the guards along the road side flats had been asked to keep a lookout that the new plants were not damaged.

But, he added, "One is flabbergasted to learn that the new plantations were uprooted on the very next day. While the government is actively pursuing clean and green Pakistan, it is sad to learn that a noble endeavour has been wasted", he regretted.

Uzma Pasha, another area resident also expressed her disappointment on the matter and said the area was already lacking green cover due to increasing urbanisation sprawl in the country.

"These saplings would have been a source of some relief after growing into full trees. But, some fanatic or ill minded individuals have took out the saplings which is unforgivable," she added.

When contacted, the CCB official presented their brief version on the matter. He said the Board has the responsibility to plant and water the saplings in the region.

However, it did not have a huge force of guards to deploy single individual on each sapling to protect it, he said adding, it was the public responsibility to take ownership of the plantation which was carried out with tax payers money.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Road Money Government Sad

Recent Stories

UAE announces 632 new COVID-19 cases, 705 recoveri ..

UAE announces 632 new COVID-19 cases, 705 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Medvedev wins maiden Grand Slam title, ends Djokov ..

Medvedev wins maiden Grand Slam title, ends Djokovic's bid for year's Grand Slam ..

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 19,198 new COVID-19 cases, 292 ne ..

Malaysia reports 19,198 new COVID-19 cases, 292 new deaths

3 minutes ago
 SSGC announces to close CNG for four days

SSGC announces to close CNG for four days

3 minutes ago
 Dogs of war: Afghan mutts find new home after miss ..

Dogs of war: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation

8 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,433 more COVID-19 cases, 274,415 ..

S.Korea reports 1,433 more COVID-19 cases, 274,415 in total

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.