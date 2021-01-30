Citrus production can be boosted up by adopting modern techniques: experts

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 02:36 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The citrus production can be boosted up by adopting value addition which will not only play role in catering to domestic food requirement but will also help in mitigating financial constraints of the growers.

A spokesman of the agriculture extension department while talking to APP on Saturday said that citrus plant diseases play havoc and hit fruit produce. "However, the farmers can fight this challenge by adopting modern techniques".

He said that although Pakistan is the 13th world's biggest producer of citrus fruit but high demand of seedless citrus worldwide hampered in deriving full advantage from it.

"Citrus nursery management and reworking are the techniques to improve existing trees that help in enhancing citrus production". Adoption of modern practices is also need of the hour to ensure food security whereas management of bio-security risk is essential to save citrus from major losses, he added

