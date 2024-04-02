Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Discuss Wheat Procurement Target, Other Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad and Chairman Regional complaint Redressal Committee presided over a meeting regarding accomplishment of target of wheat procurement in year 2024 and resolve other matters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Commissioner Hyderabad and Chairman Regional complaint Redressal Committee presided over a meeting regarding accomplishment of target of wheat procurement in year 2024 and resolve other matters.

Committee member/Secretary, Deputy Director food, Committee member Abadgar board and Chamber of Agriculture were also present on the occasion.

According to details, target for wheat purchase had been fixed in Hyderabad District to 3000 metric tons, Matiari 13000 metric tones, Tando Allahyar 7000 metric tons, Tando Muhammad Khan 3000 metric tons, Badin 6000 metric tons Thatta 4000 metric tons, Dadu 65000 metric tones and from Jamshoro 26000 metric tones.

Similarly wheat procurement target from Hyderabad Region had been set to 1,27000 metric tones.

It was pertinent to mention that on district level Deputy Commissioner will be the Chairman while District food controller member, Secretary Abadgar Board/Chamber of Agriculture member and Mukhtiar kar will be the member of district complaint redressal committee.

