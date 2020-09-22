Commissioner directs to provide relief to poor farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Sukkur, Safique Ahmed Mahesar on Tuesday has directed the agriculture department to provide relief to poor farmers

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday,The Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Irrigation and Agriculture departments and directed officials concerned to resolve problems of farmers.

He directed that only approved varieties of standard wheat seeds should be provided to farmers so that agriculture targets could be achieved.