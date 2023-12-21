Open Menu

Commissioner Expresses Satisfaction Over Provision, Availability Of Urea Fertilizer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Commissioner expresses satisfaction over provision, availability of urea fertilizer

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed satisfaction over provision and availability of urea fertilizer and directed the authorities concerned to launch crackdown if being sold at higher price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed satisfaction over provision and availability of urea fertilizer and directed the authorities concerned to launch crackdown if being sold at higher price.

He presided over a meeting on availability of urea and revenue targets here on Thursday.

He said that a big incident of urea hoarding took place, entire stock had been recovered and sold at official rate.

The Commissioner said that authorities should get urea supply declared by all dealers as it would be sold at government rate. He further said that fertilizer companies had started providing backlog of last three months to big dealers.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that there was clear direction of Punjab government to ensure provision of Urea to farmers at notified price.

He said that on report of special branch crackdown against illegal profiteering and urea hoarding would continue.

It was told in the meeting that huge quantity of urea was utilized during December and there was no shortage of Urea availability in Lahore division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all districts while feedback was taken from agriculture officers as well.

Related Topics

Lahore Shortage Government Of Punjab Agriculture Price Muhammad Ali December All From Government

Recent Stories

FM Jilani presents ECO Award to LUMS Professor Ija ..

FM Jilani presents ECO Award to LUMS Professor Ijaz Nabi

6 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto National Tennis C'ships: Salar beat ..

Benazir Bhutto National Tennis C'ships: Salar beats Abdullah in thriller

7 minutes ago
 HEC shines in National Athletics Championship

HEC shines in National Athletics Championship

7 minutes ago
 PMD signs landmark agreement for installation of W ..

PMD signs landmark agreement for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in M ..

7 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 accused in Askari Tower attac ..

ATC grants bail to 3 accused in Askari Tower attack case

7 minutes ago
 Karachi Medical & Dental College given status of u ..

Karachi Medical & Dental College given status of university

7 minutes ago
Italian MPs vote against reform of eurozone rescue ..

Italian MPs vote against reform of eurozone rescue fund

40 minutes ago
 14 selected under PM Talent Hunt Youth Handball Tr ..

14 selected under PM Talent Hunt Youth Handball Trials

40 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC dismisses bail pleas of Dr Yas ..

May-9 violence: ATC dismisses bail pleas of Dr Yasmin Rashid in 2 cases over non ..

40 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem calls for addressing antimicrobial resis ..

Dr Nadeem calls for addressing antimicrobial resistance

41 minutes ago
 Farmers undergoing training to grow pesticides-fre ..

Farmers undergoing training to grow pesticides-free food crops; says DG Pest War ..

41 minutes ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive in Shaheed Benazirabad ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive in Shaheed Benazirabad from January 8

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture