Commissioner expresses satisfaction over provision, availability of urea fertilizer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed satisfaction over provision and availability of urea fertilizer and directed the authorities concerned to launch crackdown if being sold at higher price.

He presided over a meeting on availability of urea and revenue targets here on Thursday.

He said that a big incident of urea hoarding took place, entire stock had been recovered and sold at official rate.

The Commissioner said that authorities should get urea supply declared by all dealers as it would be sold at government rate. He further said that fertilizer companies had started providing backlog of last three months to big dealers.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that there was clear direction of Punjab government to ensure provision of Urea to farmers at notified price.

He said that on report of special branch crackdown against illegal profiteering and urea hoarding would continue.

It was told in the meeting that huge quantity of urea was utilized during December and there was no shortage of Urea availability in Lahore division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all districts while feedback was taken from agriculture officers as well.